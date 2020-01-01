Mkude: Simba SC suspend dependable star over disciplinary matters

The league giants have promised to carry thorough and fair investigations into the allegations made against the midfielder

Mainland giants Simba SC have suspended dependable midfielder Jonas Mkude due to disciplinary reasons.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have not specifically pointed out the allegations labelled against the Tanzania international, but have promised to deliver a fair ruling on the issue soon.

Mkude’s suspension comes a day after Simba played against Maji Maji FC in the Azam Sports Federation Cup on Sunday, and won the encounter 5-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The defensive midfielder was not part of the matchday squad amidst a swathe of changed by coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

“We regret to inform our members and fans, that always was the best for us, of Simba Sports Club that Jonas Mkude has been temporarily suspended,” Simba announced in a statement obtained by Goal. “Mkude has been made to step aside given a number of reasons that include a number of disciplinary issues that he has been implicated with.

“Simba SC have been forced to make this decision because as a club we do not tolerate matters indiscipline in any way. We believe discipline is the backbone for any development in the world of soccer.

“According to the constitution and regulations of Simba SC, the allegations against Mkude have been forwarded to the club’s disciplinary committee in order to give both parties a hearing before a judgement is determined.

“The purpose of suspending Mkude is mainly meant to give investigations room, and also to give ample time to the investigators looking into the matter of indiscipline on the player.

“We would like to request patience, especially given that we have a big game on January 6 [against Platinum FC] as we also promise that justice will prevail in the end.”

Mkude has been an undisputable first-teamer in all competitions that Simba have been engaging in in recent times, and the midfielder has also been serving the national side. the Taifa Stars, in the same capacity. It remains to be seen whether the allegations - when they emerge - will have an impact in his career.

His services became even more important when Brazilian star Gerson Fraga suffered a long-term injury. Wekundu wa Msimbazi went on to sign midfielder Taddeo Lwanga to cover the void left by Fraga and consequently, he might end up playing in Mkude’s position moving forward.

Said Ndemla and Mzamiru Yassin have recently enjoyed more playtime under Vandenbroeck and the level of their performance might offer relief should Mkude fail to be cleared in time.