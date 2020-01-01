Mkude: Simba SC midfielder reveals impact of league uncertainty on players

The Taifa Stars international has also insisted Wekundu wa Msimbazi have to maintain their standards on the pitch

Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude has revealed the league's uncertainty made players work hard in isolation.

The Mainland League took a break in mid-March owing to Covid-19. However, President John Pombe Magufuli gave the green light for leagues to resume on June 1 after stating the government is dealing well with the virus.

"We were in the dark regarding the league whether it will resume or not," Mkude said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"Since nobody was sure about how things would unfold, all players had to be prepared. It is the reason why we trained hard in isolation in order to be ready when called.

"Now that we are sure we are playing, it is up to each of us to fight for the starting berth in the team."

The Taifa Stars player has also opined on how the team should play when they eventually get on the pitch.

"We cannot afford to play below our standard, we have to remain on top of our game," Mkude added.

"The effects of Covid-19 are well known by the team and it is the reason why most players stuck to the guidelines given.

"And now that we have resumed, the technical bench has been giving us different programs; for fitness and tactical awareness."

Before the league took a break, Wekundu wa Msimbazi had been in good form and were leading the table with 71 points from 28 matches.

The league will resume on Saturday, June 13 when Mwadui FC will host Young Africans at Kambarage Stadium in a tie expected to kick-off at 16:00 EAT. This is a first-round match, (Matchday 17) which had not been honoured before the league was cancelled in mid-March.

Yanga's participation in the Caf made the fixture hard to be played at the time.

The second match will see Coastal Union host third-place chasing Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Ground and is expected to kick-off at the same time as Yanga vs Mwadui.

On June 14, champions Simba SC will host Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and second-placed Azam FC will be at home at Azam Chamazi Complex, against Mbao FC.

Yanga will again be on duty on June 17 when they are hosted by JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium.

The Coastal Union vs Namungo FC, Azam vs Mbao FC, Simba vs Ruvu Shooting and Yanga vs JKT matches are Matchday 29 action.