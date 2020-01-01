Mkude: Simba SC midfielder out for two weeks after injury vs KMC FC

The key player will now miss Sunday's game against Ruvu Shooting when the Tanzania Mainland League restarts

Simba SC have confirmed defensive midfielder Jonas Mkude will be out for the next two weeks.

The Taifa Stars international was injured in a friendly match between the Msimbazi giants and KMC FC, a game the former eventually won 3-1. However, they had to pay the price after their key player picked up an injury.

Initially, it was not known for how long the player will be out, but the puzzle has now been solved.

"Jonas Mkude will be out for two weeks after sustaining an injury in a friendly match against KMC," Simba tweeted.

"However, he will take light training sessions while recuperating."

Jonas Mkude atakuwa nje ya uwanja kwa muda wa wiki mbili baada ya kupata majeruhi kwenye mchezo wa kirafiki dhidi ya KMC.



Akiwa nje ya uwanja Mkude ataendelea na mazoezi mepesi pamoja na matibabu. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/SWmsqDy2LN — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) June 12, 2020

Mkude was injured in the 53rd minute at Mo Simba Arena and was immediately rushed to Rabininsha Memorial Hospital, where he was later treated and discharged.

The 20-time league champions will be restarting their bid to successfully defend their league title on Sunday, June 14 against Ruvu Shooting.

The tie will be the first of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi since mid-March when the league was suspended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Captain John Bocco is aware of the challenge ahead and said they will fight to defend their title and try to do well in domestic cup assignments.

"Our minds are now focused on the first meeting but what I know is that the league is going to be very tough given the kind of preparations teams have undertaken," Bocco told the club's portal.

"We are all thinking about the Ruvu Shooting tie where we will need to win in order to put ourselves in an even better position to defend the league title.

"The coaches are working extra hard to make sure we will be ready by then even as our focus is to defend the league title and do better in ties."

Before the league took a break, Wekundu wa Msimbazi were in good form and are leading the table with 71 points from 28 matches.

The league will resume on Saturday, June 13 when Mwadui FC will host Young Africans at Kambarage Stadium in a tie expected to kick-off at 16:00 EAT.

This is a first-round match, (Matchday 17) which had not been honoured before the league was cancelled.

Yanga's participation in the Caf made the fixture hard to be played at the time.

The second match will see Coastal Union host third-place-chasing Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Ground and is expected to kick-off at the same time as Yanga vs Mwadui.

On June 14, champions Simba SC will host Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and second-placed Azam FC will be at home at Azam Chamazi Complex, against Mbao FC.

Yanga will again be on duty on June 17 when they are hosted by JKT at Jamhuri Stadium.

The Coastal Union vs Namungo FC, Azam vs Mbao FC, Simba vs Ruvu Shooting and Yanga vs JKT matches are Matchday 29 action.