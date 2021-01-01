Mkude handed fine by Simba SC, asked to report to training

The Taifa Stars midfielder has been ordered to return to training and also fined for his conduct that led to a recent ban

Just a day after he pleaded for forgiveness, Simba SC have fined their midfielder Jonas Mkude and asked him to report to training with immediate effect.

The Taifa Stars defender was suspended by the club on December 28, 2020, though the Wekundu wa Msimbazi did not give the reason behind their decision.

The club has now come out to reveal some of the reasons why they banned the player indefinitely, fined him Tsh200, 000 and ordered him to report to training.

More teams

In a statement seen by Goal, Simba’s disciplinary committee which was chaired by Suleiman Kova found the player, who also features for the national team Taifa Stars, culpable for three offences.

The first offence was his decision to skip the club’s seminar which was held to discuss the team’s targets for the season, his second mistake reporting late to training ahead of their Mainland match against Coastal Union with his third mistake being failure to report to camp on December 26, 2020, without permission.

“The committee, therefore, has ordered the player to report to camp with immediate effect so as to continue training with the rest of the squad members’ failure to which he will face more disciplinary action,” read the statement.

The statement continued: “Mkude will also have to pay the fine in a period of one month and he has also been asked to apologise for his mistakes in writing in the next 24 hours.”

On Friday, Mkude took to his social media pages to ask for forgiveness from the club and the fans.

“I would like to plead with Simba to forgive me for my mistakes,” Mkude said in a recorded video posted to his social media pages. “We are all born to make mistakes and it does not mean I will repeat the same mistake again.

Article continues below

“I am a Simba player by blood, I love playing for Simba and Simba is part of my life. I am now hoping that my fellow teammates, the technical bench, club leaders, and all the members of the club will forgive me.”

Before his suspension, Mkude was one of the undisputable first-teamer in all competitions that Simba had engaged in, and the midfielder was also serving the national side in the same capacity.

His services became even more important when Brazilian star Gerson Fraga suffered a long-term injury.