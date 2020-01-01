Mkapa: TPLB confirm minute silence in honour of late former Tanzania President

The former president died on July 24 at the age of 81, and teams will have to show their respect in the season finale on Sunday

A minute of silence will be observed on Sunday to pay respect to the late former President Benjamin William Mkapa, as the curtain for the 2019/20 Tanzania Mainland League season falls.

The league managers have sent out circulars to the match commissioners for each of the 10 games that will be played in different venues in the country to confirm the decision.

Promotion play-offs also will have to adhere to the instructions.

"The Tanzania Board (TPLB) has ordered match commissioners in the promotion playoffs and in the league to ensure all in attendance stand and observe a one-minute silence before the start of any game to condole after the demise of the third President of Tanzania Hon. Benjamin William Mkapa," read the statement from TPLB and obtained by Goal.

"This will continue during the seven-day grieving period as ordered by His Excellency President John Pombe Magufuli."

Mkapa died on July 24 at the age of 81. He led Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 and was succeeded by Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

Simba, who were crowned the league champions for the third season in a row, are among the clubs to have joined Tanzanians to pay their last respect to the ex-President, who is known for leading a number of peace mediation efforts in the region, including taking part in 's post-election conciliation exercise in 2008.

In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto led the country in condoling with Tanzania for losing a popular statesman.

On their part, Young Africans (Yanga SC) revealed they are planning to hold a special programme to honour Mkapa.

Describing the third Tanzanian President as their number one fan, the club’s interim secretary-general Simon Patrick said the ceremony is to pay their last respects to Mkapa and this will possibly be done after their match against Lipuli FC.

While Yanga and Azam are in a fight to secure second place, the real battle on the final day of league action will be at the bottom of the table.

Mtibwa Sugar, Mbao, Mbeya City, Alliance and Ndanda will be hoping to claim wins to survive the axe depending with how other teams fare.