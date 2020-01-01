Mkapa: Tanzanian top-flight matches could be moved due to the passing of ex-President

The competition was expected to conclude on July 26 but due to the death of the third Tanzanian president, these plans could change

Board (TPLB) could reschedule the matches lined up to conclude the 2019/20 season due to the death of former President Benjamin Mkapa.

Mkapa, 81, who served as Tanzania's third President from 1995 to 2005, died on Tuesday and his demise could affect the already programmed matches.

On July 26, the 20 teams were expected to engage in their final matches but the national tragedy may end up pushing them to a later date.

More teams

TPLB chairman Steven Mguto said there is a great possibility the matches will be given different dates but called for patience.

“It is a great tragedy for the nation and considering that July 26 is one of the days he [Mkapa] will be given his last respect, for sure we have to come up with a different programme,” Mguto told Soka Letu.

“But for now we have to wait for the board to meet, discuss and give an update.”

Although Simba SC have been declared champions for the 21st time in their history, Yanga SC and Azam FC are entangled in a fierce fight to secure second place.

Azam are second, above Yanga, by virtue of their superior goal difference after they have played 37 matches and have 69 points.

The second spot remains an important position for either side as Tanzania await the decision of Caf on whether to strip Libya of its position. Should that happen, the slot will be given to Tanzania.

The relegation fight is far from over as Lipuli FC, Mwadui, Mtibwa Sugar, Ndanda SC, Mbeya City, Mbao FC, and Alliance FC are still in the danger zone. Singida United have already been relegated after amassing just 18 points from 37 encounters in a season that has proved very tough for them.

The conclusion of the matches was also set to give Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) a chance to plan for play-offs.

The Tanzanian government declared July 26 to 28 as national mourning days before the former head of state is laid to rest on July 29 in his home at Mtwara.

The match between Mbeya City and Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) has already been transferred from the national stadium to Chamazi Complex, just outside Dar es Salaam.

Yanga’s coach Luc Eymael also responded to reports there might be a change in the league’s programme.

“I have also heard the same rumours and if it is the case then we will not stay in this hotel and wait for the match, I cannot stay in this hotel anymore,” Eymael told Goal.