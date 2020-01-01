Ligi kuu Bara

Mkapa demise: Simba SC and Yanga SC lead clubs to mourn former Tanzania President

Former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa.
The two clubs have united to mourn the death of the former President, who died in the early hours of Friday

Mainland Premier League champions Simba SC led a host of clubs in the top-flight to mourn the sudden demise of former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa.

While relaying the news on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) on July 24, current President John Pombe Magufuli said Mkapa died at Dar es Salaam Hospital where he was admitted.

“I call on all Tanzanians to receive the news of his death and to pray for Mzee Mkapa. More information will be released but Mzee Mkapa is no more,” he said in a brief television statement.

    He also declared a seven-day mourning period. During this time, all flags in the country will be flown at half-mast.

    Mkapa led Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 and was succeeded by Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

    He was born on November 12, 1938.

    Simba, who were crowned the league champions for the third season in a row, are among the club’s to have joined Tanzanians to pay their last respect to the ex-President, who is known for leading a number of peace mediation efforts in the region, including taking part in Kenya's post-election conciliation exercise in 2008.

    In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto led the country in condoling with Tanzania for losing a statesman.

    Below is how Twitter mourned Mkapa, who served as Tanzania's third President.

