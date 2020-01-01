Mkapa demise: Simba SC and Yanga SC lead clubs to mourn former Tanzania President

The two clubs have united to mourn the death of the former President, who died in the early hours of Friday

Mainland champions Simba SC led a host of clubs in the top-flight to mourn the sudden demise of former President Benjamin Mkapa.

While relaying the news on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) on July 24, current President John Pombe Magufuli said Mkapa died at Dar es Salaam Hospital where he was admitted.

“I call on all Tanzanians to receive the news of his death and to pray for Mzee Mkapa. More information will be released but Mzee Mkapa is no more,” he said in a brief television statement.

He also declared a seven-day mourning period. During this time, all flags in the country will be flown at half-mast.

Mkapa led Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 and was succeeded by Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

He was born on November 12, 1938.

Simba, who were crowned the league champions for the third season in a row, are among the club’s to have joined Tanzanians to pay their last respect to the ex-President, who is known for leading a number of peace mediation efforts in the region, including taking part in 's post-election conciliation exercise in 2008.

In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto led the country in condoling with Tanzania for losing a statesman.

Below is how Twitter mourned Mkapa, who served as Tanzania's third President.

Uongozi wa klabu ya Simba umepokea kwa masikitiko makubwa taarifa za kifo cha Rais wa awamu ya tatu, Mhe. Benjamin Mkapa.



Simba SC tunatoa pole kwa familia, ndugu, marafiki na Watanzania wote.



Tunamuombea kwa Mwenyezi Mungu ailaze roho yake mahala pema peponi. Amin. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/rXrdyCuOtz — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) July 24, 2020

TANZIA:

Rais wa Awamu ya Tatu, Mh. Benjamin William Mkapa, amefariki Dunia. pic.twitter.com/8YZn2WdGKu — Young Africans SC (@yangasc1935) July 24, 2020

Kikosi cha Timu ya Wananchi kimesimama kwa dakika moja kabla kuanza Safari ya kuelekea Iringa, ili kutoa heshima kufuatia kifo cha Rais Mstaafu wa Awamu ya Tatu, Mh. Benjamin William Mkapa.



Habari na picha zaidi zipo YangaSC Official App pic.twitter.com/OVXg5aQtsk — Young Africans SC (@yangasc1935) July 24, 2020

Uongozi wa Timu ya @ClubPolisi umepokea kwa masikitiko makubwa taarifa za kifo cha Rais wa awamu ya tatu Mhe. Benjamini Mkapa kilichotokea usiku wa kuamkia Julai 24, 2020.

Polisi Tanzania FC tunatoa pole kwa Ndugu,… https://t.co/9kjnMMkLpY — Polisi Tanzania Football Club (@polisitzfc) July 24, 2020

1/3 President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to President John Joseph Pombe Magufuli, the People of the United Republic of Tanzania🇹🇿 and the family of Former President Benjamin Mkapa who passed away earlier today. pic.twitter.com/SmFtiSrPB8 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 24, 2020

I mourn former President Benjamin Mkapa, a great friend of the Kenyan people, a pan-Africanist, a true believer in South-South Cooperation and a global statesman. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/OTP3Wm9NAB — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 24, 2020

Rest In Peace Benjamin Mkapa. Your contribution to ensure Kenya retained peace after 2007 PEV can't be forgotten. #RIPMzeeMkapa pic.twitter.com/RLEN0jAJ3v — Perato N_Senior (@PeratoN_Senior) July 24, 2020

I am quite sad to learn of the passing of H.E. Benjamin Mkapa. He was a great man & peacemaker and was instrumental in the formation of the grand coalition. I remember his bear hugs. He once told me loudly, in front of many dignitaries, that I will one day be President of Kenya. pic.twitter.com/PC2wPTo10c — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) July 24, 2020

RIP President Benjamin Mkapa. A great African and global statesman. With former @UN SG Kofi Annan and @jmkikwete you saved Kenya from collapse when you brokered a historic peace between @RailaOdinga and President Mwai Kibaki @WMkapa @MkapaFoundation pic.twitter.com/tL3lGAzH3K — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) July 23, 2020

Deepest condolences to the people of Tanzania & East Africa on losing this noble statesman. President Benjamin Mkapa served his nation diligently & retired peacefully. He cherished democracy. We salute him for his contribution towards the integration of East Africa. Rest well pic.twitter.com/I6kf1x2wLm — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) July 24, 2020