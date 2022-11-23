'Mission accomplished!' - Ronaldo Man Utd exit prompts savage not 'ars*d' reaction from Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes didn't hold back in a savage Instagram post reacting to Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the club.

Ronaldo left United by mutual consent

Scholes celebrated decision on Instagram

Post has since been deleted

WHAT HAPPENED? Following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, United announced that they had parted ways with the Portugal superstar through mutual agreement. Reacting to the club's decision to let go of a player who seems to have caused more harm than good this season, Scholes took to social media to issue his verdict in savage fashion.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an Instagram post which has since been deleted, the United legend wrote: “Mission accomplished… [not] ars*d!”. Scholes' reaction contrasts to that of former teammates Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand, who had supported Ronaldo throughout the season, however, the club's all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney also admitted he wasn't surprised by the decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news of the 37-year-old's contract termination came on the same day as United's owners announcing they would consider selling the club, as it is set to be a period of change in Manchester in the coming months. Ronaldo, meanwhile, is left assessing his options for the new year, with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany the latest to jokingly rule out a move for the Portugal international.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? With Ronaldo now without a club, his full focus will be on Portugal's World Cup campaign. They take on Ghana in their Group H opener on Thursday.