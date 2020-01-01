Miquissone: Simba SC's new winger cleared to feature in VPL

Wekundu wa Msimbazi signed the Mozambican in the last short transfer window but had not received authorisation papers to play in Tanzania

Simba SC are now cleared to field their new winger Luis Miquissone after his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) was received on Wednesday from UD Songo.

Simba's Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingisa confirmed the receipt of the document which will allow the Mozambican player to feature for the Tanzanian champions.

Miquissone was signed by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the December-January transfer window from Mozambican giants UD Songo and has been training with the team awaiting clearance since then.

“It is true on Wednesday evening we received Miquissone's International Transfer Certificate from UD Songo and that means we are now able to field him,” Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

“We are happy because a lot of Simba fans were yearning to see him start on the pitch for the team since we signed him.”

Miquissone attracted Simba’s interests when he played against them during the August Caf preliminary meeting. UD Songo ended up knocking the Tanzanian giants from the tournament after forcing a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Dar es Salaam.

The initial tie had ended in a 0-0 draw in Maputo and Miquissone played vital roles in both encounters.

On February 4, Simba acquired Shiza Kichuya's ITC after re-signing him from Pharco FC of .

“Simba can now use Shiza Kichuya when the coach wants to because he has been cleared and received his papers from ,” the club had announced when they received the Tanzanian's certificate then.

TAARIFA KUHUSU WACHEZAJI



Shiza Kichuya - ITC ilitolewa na Shirikisho la Soka la Misri lakini baadae ikasitishwa. Kwasasa yanasubiriwa maamuzi ya Kamati ya Hadhi za Wachezaji ya FIFA kuhusu jambo hilo. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/ukGnMF9qnI — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) February 3, 2020

The duo could feature in Simba's next game against JKT on February 8.