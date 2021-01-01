Miquissone: Simba SC winger wins March Player of the Month award

Gwambina FC coach Mohammed Badru has also been recognized after helping the team win two games and draw one in the same month

Simba SC winger Luis Miquissone has been voted the March Player of the Month in the Tanzanian Mainland League.

The former UD Songo forward has been consistent for Wekundu wa Msimbazi in both domestic and continental assignments. In the aforementioned month, the 25-year-old scored two goals and helped Mnyama win one game and draw another one respectively.

The first match for the reigning champions was at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on March 1 whereby they claimed a 3-0 win. Chris Mugalu opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Miquissone doubled the advantage 30 minutes later. John Bocco struck the third.

The Mozambican was on target again nine days later in a 1-1 draw against Tanzania Prisons at the same venue. Mugalu had missed a penalty in the 29th minute and his team was punished in the 55th by Jeremiah Juma.

In the stoppages, Miquissone ensured spoils are shared after capitalising on concentration lapses before finding the back of the net.

The winger takes the award from Dodoma Jiji's Anuary Jabir who was crowned in February. Prince Dube of Azam was the first one to be crowned in September, followed by Yanga SC's Mukoko Tonombe. Bocco was rewarded in November, with Saidi Ntibazonkiza of Yanga and Deogratius Mafie of Biashara Mara United winning the award in December and January respectively.

Gwambina tactician Mohammed Badru received the Coach of the Month award after seeing his team finish the month unbeaten.

Article continues below

In March, the league debutants defeated Ihefu FC 2-1 away before also defeating Mtibwa Sugar 2-0 on the road. They followed it up with a goalless draw at home against Polisi Tanzania.

Badru succeeds Ihefu's Zuberi Katwila who won it in February. Former Azam FC coach Romanian Aristica Cioaba was the first one to be crowned in September. Cedric Kaze, who is Yanga SC's former coach, followed it up in October before Charles Mkwasa of Ruvu Shooting won it a month later.

Kaze completed his double in December while with Timu ya Wananchi before Kagera Sugar head coach Francis Baraza won it with Biashara United at the time.