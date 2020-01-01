Miquissone: Simba SC complete signing of winger from UD Songo

The Tanzanian giants have moved to sign the winger with their main hopes pegged on winning the league title

Simba SC have confirmed the signing of winger Luis Jose Miquissone.

The Mozambican player has joined the Tanzanian Mainland champions from UD Songo after agreeing to sign a two-year contract.

Simba have confirmed the capture of the player on their Facebook page saying: “We welcome new signing Luis Jose Miquissone and wish him well as he starts his journey with this great club.”

On his part, Miquissone, said: “I am delighted to join a big club like Simba and will look forward to helping them do better in their upcoming matches. I have been following the team since we played against them in the Caf and I am finally happy to have joined them.”

Miquissone has been unveiled in time and could be involved when Simba take on rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the opening derby of the season at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Last season, Simba took the bragging rights after managing a draw in the first meeting and winning the reverse fixture 1-0 courtesy of a goal scored by former striker Meddie Kagere.

Miquissone becomes the first signing for Simba this transfer window.