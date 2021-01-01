Miquissone named Simba SC’s best player for February

The speedy winger has been voted as the best player for the Msimbazi giants by fans after his exploits against Al Ahly of Egypt

Simba SC winger Luis Miquissone has been voted the best player for the Mainland Premier League champions in the month of February.

The award which is sponsored by Emirate Aluminum Profile and is purely for the fans to pick the winner, was launched on Wednesday and saw the Mozambican star named the best and he will walk away with prize money of Tsh1,000,000.

“Luis Miquissone is our best player for the month of February was voted by the fans and will pocket a sum of Tsh1, 000, 000,” Simba confirmed on their social media pages.

It is the month which saw the diminutive player, who signed for Simba from UD Songo of Mozambique, score the beautiful goal that stunned Egyptian giants Al Ahly 1-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the Caf Champions League fixture.

The goal helped Simba to become the first African team to beat South African coach Pitso Mosimane since he had moved to Al Ahly and was later voted the best for that round of matches by Caf.

Miquissone was also named the best player of the week by Caf and his performance during the Al Ahly game caught the attention of Mosimane who picked him alongside Kenya defender Joash Onyango for praise after the game.

“Simba managed to play hard and defend themselves well for the entire 90 minutes,” Mosimane said as quoted then. “They were careful to save all the dangerous balls that came in their goal. The dangerous players were number 11 [Luis] and 16 [Onyango].”

On Tuesday, Miquissone was on target as Simba put one leg in the quarter-finals of the competition after they downed Al Merrikh 3-0 at Mkapa Stadium.

Article continues below

Miquissone scored the opening goal before defender and captain Mohamed Hussein scored the second with Chris Mugalu adding the third as Simba maintained their top spot in Group A and with an unbeaten run.

The Msimbazi giants are leading the group on 10 points from four matches and they are yet to concede a goal while African champions Al Ahly, who beat AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 3-0 in Kinshasa, are placed second on seven points from four matches.

Simba will next take on AS Vita at home before they travel to Cairo to face Al Ahly in their final group match.