Miquissone: Mamelodi Sundowns join race to sign Simba SC's forward

Initially, only teams from North Africa had shown an interest but the Brazilians are the latest party to show intent to sign the Mozambican

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have entered the race to sign Simba SC's Luis Miquissone,can reveal.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are keen on letting the forward leave should any club meet their valuation of $700,000 to $1 million for the Mozambican star.

Miquissone has been one of the stand-out performers for Simba alongside Clatous Chama, especially during their Caf Champions League campaign that was ended by Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-finals.



"Before, we had received offers from especially North Africa teams but now Mamelodi Sundowns have joined the race," a source within Simba's ranks told Goal on Friday.

"Al Ahly, and CR Belouizdad of Algeria were the North African sides who made their approach first but now there is another entrant in Sundowns.



"Every interested party is welcome to come and table their offers, we will listen, but we will be guided by the interests of the player and, certainly, Simba's interests. Of course, we have our demands and the more interested parties come, the easier, I think, it would be for us to get the best buyer for Miquissone."



Simba have already identified possible replacements for the former UD Songo forward, and Cape Town City's Justin Shonga and Zanaco United's Moses Phiri are seen as the best men to come and fill the void if Miquissone eventually makes the move.



"We are having a debate about Shonga and Phiri and the majority of the board members seem to agree that we should approach the two. We are now looking at the number of foreign players that will be in our team given that we have 10 at the moment," a Simba source recently revealed.



With the exit of Francis Kahata, Simba will need to sign a creative midfielder to supplement Chama and Bernard Morrison. Kahata left after his two-year contract with the club he joined in 2019 from Gor Mahia came to an end in June 2021.

Although they are defensive in nature, Taddeo Lwanga, Erasto Nyoni, Muzamiru Yassin and Jonas Mkude have been deployed in the advanced midfield positions this season and that makes a need for a creative star who can play behind Meddie Kagere, John Bocco and Chris Mugalu, more urgent.