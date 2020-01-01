Miquissone: I will continue to assist and score goals for Simba SC

The speedy winger is confident he will continue to do the work he loves doing most – assist and score goals

Simba SC winger Luis Miquissone has maintained his work at Simba SC is to assist and at the same time score goals.

The Mozambican player has so far this season been involved in six of Simba’s goals, assisting five and scoring one - against Prisons at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Miquissone has now revealed he will continue to assist his teammates and also score goals because that is the reason he signed to play for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

“I will continue to do the work that brought me to Simba, assist my teammates to score goals and I will also make sure I score goals of my own,” Miquissone is quoted by Sokaletu.

“It is part of work to assist, that is my work, so I will continue to do it, my coach always knows I can assist and so I will have to do my work, meaning I must assist as many goals as possible.

“I am very proud of myself because I can score goals and assist, I am doing the job to assist my team to remain a force and also win as many titles as they can, I know I have managed five assists so far and scored one goal, but I also want to score more.”

Meanwhile, Simba have confirmed they will play a friendly against Mlandege FC from Zanzibar at Azam Complex on Saturday.

According to a statement on the club’s official website, the friendly is part of the team’s preparations as they get ready for the next Mainland match after the international break.

“As per the league fixtures, this weekend we don’t have any match and that is why we have decided to plan a friendly against Mlandege on Saturday to gauge the fitness of our players,” read part of the statement.

On Tuesday, Simba were also scheduled to face Ndanda FC in another build-up at the same venue, but it was postponed following the heavy rains which pounded Dar es Salaam.

Sven Vandenbroeck's side have so far managed to accumulate 13 points from five matches.