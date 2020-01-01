Miquissone doing justice to jersey number 11 at Simba SC - Hassan

The footballer claims none has done better than the Mozambican since his last match in the shirt for Wekundu wa Msimbazi four years ago

Former Simba SC forward Musa 'Mgosi' Hassan has revealed pride in Luis Miquissone who inherited his jersey number at the club.

Hassan left in 2016 and Miquissone, inherited the number 11 jersey when he signed for Simba in January 2020 from UD Songo of Mozambique.

Hassan further revealed why retired stars are never happy when players deemed to be low key performers inherit their numbers.

“There is no retired footballer who would like to see his jersey being donned by someone who is not performing well,” Hassan told Mwanaspoti.

“If you were a quality player you will never feel happy to see someone who is not a quality star donning a jersey with your previous number.

“Whenever a retired player sees this happen, he feels like getting onto the pitch and show what one should do while in that jersey only that they cannot since age and time will not allow.

“Since I left the number, Miquissone is doing justice to it. He will always fight to see the team wins and whenever I see him, I feel proud of him.”

The number 11 jersey has been worn by Laudit Mavugo, Marcel Kaheza and Wilker da Silva before Miquissone arrived and inherited it.

'Mgosi', as Hassan is widely known in 's soccer circles, urged the Mozambican to focus on doing better and better with the club and avoid distractions.

“He must avoid things that can make his level and form dwindle. He should not be contented with simple achievements but he must continue fighting to go for more and learn a lot,” added Hassan.

Hassan also picked a few foreign players who have come to either Yanga SC or Simba and shone.

“Initially, when a foreign talent was signed, he was really good; I am talking of Orji Obinna of , Moses Owino of and George Odhiambo from ,” explained the Tanzanian.

“In Yanga, there were John Baraza, Mike Baraza, Kenneth Asamoah and Mbuyu Twite. After that, below par players have been signed but now, I can see there was a good move to sign better players.”