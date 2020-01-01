Miquissone delighted to score first derby goal for Simba SC against Yanga SC

Simba SC midfielder Luis Miquissone says he will never forget notching his first derby goal for Simba SC against rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) on Sunday.

The Mozambican star scored the third goal as Simba roared to a 4-1 win against Yanga at National Stadium in Dar Salaam and cruised into the final of the where they will now face Namungo FC.

Simba’s other goals were scored by Brazilian player Gerson Fraga, Clatous Chama, and Muzamiru Yassin while Yanga’s consolation came courtesy of Fei Toto in the 70th minute.

“It was a good day today [Sunday] for the players and Simba fans, we are very happy to win by a huge win in the derby, we did our job, we trained to win the match the whole of this week and we won the game,” Miquissone told Goal.

“It is my job to play football, sometimes we have to push and get the result we want and we really pushed against Yanga, a very good side and I thank God we came out on top.

“We will keep fighting and our motto is always to train hard, we don’t talk anything like football outside the pitch, but we always do our talking on the pitch, fight for everyone and make sure we defend for everyone, it has worked now and we are in the final now.”

On the memorable thing he will never forget from the derby on Sunday, Miquissone said: “I think we played good football in both periods and I also scored my first derby goal for Simba against Yanga, it is so good to score and help the team and it was sweeter to notch my first derby goal.”

Before the match, Simba’s spokesperson Haji Manara had promised his Yanga counterparts a huge amount of money should Wekundu wa Msimbazi win. It is now a matter of waiting and seeing if Manara will honour the pledge.

Sunday's match was the third time the two Kariakoo rivals clashed in the year and while the first tie on January 4 ended in a 2-2 draw after a Yanga comeback, Simba lost the March 8 meeting by a 1-0 margin.

Simba will now face Namungo - who defeated Sahare All-Stars in the first semi-final - in the ultimate match as their dream of a season double remains alive.