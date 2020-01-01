Minziro and Waziri honoured despite Mbao FC relegation

The two were rewarded for helping the team earn 16 points in six matches but could not help the Mwanza based side survive

Mbao FC head coach Fred Felix Minziro has won the Mainland League July's Coach of the Month Award.

In the aforementioned month, the tactician managed to lead the now relegated team to five victories and a draw in the six league games played and collected 16 points from a possible 18.

"Mbao FC coach Fred Felix Minziro has been named July's Coach of the Month in the [Tanzania Mainland League] after defeating Amri Said of Mbeya City and Aristica Cioaba of Azam FC," the Tanzania Board (TPLB) confirmed on Thursday.

More teams

KOCHA wa Mbao FC ya Mwanza, Fred Felix Minziro amechaguliwa kuwa Kocha Bora wa mwezi Julai wa Ligi Kuu ya Vodacom (VPL), Minziro amewashinda Amri Said wa Mbeya City na Aristica Cioaba wa Azam @VodacomTanzania @azamtvtz @KCBBankTZ @tplboard pic.twitter.com/s6xxJR7iIF — Tanzania Premier League Board (@tplboard) August 6, 2020

In the same period, Azam, who finished third in the final league standings, managed to get four wins from the same number of matches, and two draws.

Mbeya City, who had to play second-tier side Geita Gold in the two-legged promotion/relegation play-offs to survive the axe, managed to bag 12 points after winning four matches and losing the remaining two.

Striker Waziri Junior, who has since ditched the relegated Mbao FC for Yanga SC, has been named July's Player of the Month.

"Waziri Junior of Mbao FC has been named July's Player of the Month in the [Tanzania Mainland league] in the 2019/20 season," TPLB confirmed via their official Twitter handle.

MSHAMBULIAJI wa Mbao FC ya Mwanza, Waziri Junior amechaguliwa kuwa Mchezaji Bora wa mwezi Julai wa Ligi Kuu ya Vodacom (VPL), msimu wa 2019/20, Waziri amewashinda Peter Mapunda wa Mbeya City na Obrey Chirwa wa Azam FC alioingia nao fainali. @KCBBankTZ @VodacomTanzania @azamtvtz pic.twitter.com/2jaAHAkYB6 — Tanzania Premier League Board (@tplboard) August 6, 2020

"Waziri has defeated Peter Mapunda of Mbeya City and Obrey Chirwa of Azam FC to be crowned."

The striker netted five goals for the Mwanza-based side in the six games played while Mapunda scored just two and assisted as many. Chirwa managed to hit the back of the net four times, in the 7-0 win against Singida United.

Junior was the first striker Yanga signed in the ongoing transfer window after the Tanzanian had a promising season with relegated Mbao FC.

Article continues below

He has signed a two-year deal and is expected to represent competition for David Molinga and Ditram Nchimbi.

Junior scored 13 goals in the Mainland Premier League and two in the relegation/promotion play-offs, which they lost to Ihefu FC.

Yanga had initially planned to have Junior sign his deal in Dar es Salaam, but when they got wind that Azam FC were trailing the forward, the club’s treasurer Simon Patrick travelled to the forward's residence and duly secured his signature.