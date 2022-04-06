Mina Cup 2022: Groups, fixtures, and all you need to know

Competition in football does not belong just to the top end of the first team football pyramid. Youth too grow up with their own aspiration of competing and dreams of glory.

With the vision of providing youngsters an opportunity to compete for glamorous awards, the Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with CBF Performance Education Management are organizing the Mina Cup in the UAE between 9 and 11 of April 2022.

The competition brings together 32 teams across four different age groups, vying to showcase their talents and battle for glory.

Goal.com takes you on a journey to learn all about Mina Cup.

What is Mina Cup?

Inspired by the success of competitions like the Dale Farm Milk Cup in Northern Ireland and the Gothia Cup in Sweden, Mina Cup was launched in the UAE, a host nation that offers a combination of Arab traditions, modern facilities and unique experiences.

The competition aims to develop young talents, promote playing in a competitive environment and provide a complete playing experience similar to what top professional footballers live week in week out.

Through Mina Cup, youngsters will get an opportunity to be exposed to the latest technologies in football analytics and gain an understanding of how best to develop as footballers.

What teams are playing in Mina Cup?

Mina Cup brings together teams across U12, U14, U16 and U18 age groups including 24 UAE-based private academies that have earned the right to compete at the Mina Cup through advancing from qualifiers held in November 2021.

Joining them at the finals are some elite clubs from across the planet including England’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mexico’s Pumas UNAM, Austria’s SK Sturm Graz as well as international academies such as FC Barcelona Academy, Manchester City Academy and La Liga Academy HPC.

What is the Mina Cup format?

The draw for the Mina Cup held on March 29 saw teams in each age group split into two groups.

Winners of Group A will face runners-up from Group B and winners of Group B play runners-up from Group A in the semi-finals to decide the two finalists and the two sides that will battle it out for third place.

Teams that finish third and fourth in the two groups will play each other in a similar knockout format to decide places between fifth and eight, with third place in Group A facing fourth in Group B and vice versa.

Mina Cup Groups

Here is how the groups for Mina Cup line up.

U-12 - Group A

Rank Team P W D L Goals Dif Pts 1 Dubai City 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 2 manchester city school 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 3 solich academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 4 Daryc Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0

U-12 - Group B

Rank Team P W D L Goals Dif Pts 1 Barcelona Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 2 La Liga Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 3 Minerva Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 4 Go-Pro Sports Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0

U-14 - Group A

ٌRank Team P W D L Goals Dif Pts 1 Go-Pro Sports Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 2 Alliance 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 3 Sturm Graz 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 4 Bhayangkara 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0

U-14 - Group B

Rank Team P W D L Goals Dif Pts 1 Fursan Hispania FC 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 2 Dubai City 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 3 Pumas UNAM 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 4 Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0

U-16 - Group A

Rnak Team P W D L Goals Dif Pts 1 Barcelona Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 2 La Liga Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 3 Reliance Foundation 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 4 Regional Sports 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0

U-16 - Group B

Rank Team P W D L Goals Dif Pts 1 Go-Pro Sports Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 2 It's Just Football 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 3 Fursan Hispania FC 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 4 CF Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0

U-18 - Group A

Rank Team P W D L Goals Dif Pts 1 Fursan Hispania FC 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 2 La Liga Academy 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 3 Reliance Foundation 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0 4 D - Gardens United 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0

U-18 - Group B

Rank Team P W D L Goals Dif Pts 1 Dubai City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Go-Pro Sports Academy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Madenat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 DG PRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mina Cup matches schedule - group stage

U-12

Match Date Result Dubai City - Man City School Sat 9th April 2022,

15:00 Dubai - solich academy - Daryc Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

15:40 Dubai - Barcelona Academy - La Liga Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

16:20 Dubai Minerva Academy - Go-Pro Sports Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

17:00 Dubai - Dubai City - solich academy

Sat 9th April 2022,

17:40 Dubai - Man City School - Daryc Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

18:20 Dubai - Barcelona Academy - Minerva Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

19:00 Dubai - La Liga Academy - Go-Pro Sports Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

19:40 Dubai - Dubai City - Daryc Academy Sun 10th April 2022,

15:00 Dubai Man City School - solich academy Sun 10th April 2022,

15:40 Dubai Barcelona Academy - Go-Pro Sports Academy Sun 10th April 2022,

16:20 Dubai La Liga Academy - Minerva Academy Sun 10th April 2022,

17:00 Dubai

Mina Cup matches schedule - 5th:8th

Match Date Result 3rd Group A - 4th Group B Mon 11th April 2022,

15:40 Dubai 3rd Group B - 4th Group A Mon 11th April 2022,

15:40 Dubai

Mina Cup matches schedule - Semi Final

Match Date Result 1st Group A - 2nd Group B Mon 11th April 2022,

16:20 Dubai 1st Group B - 2nd Group A Mon 11th April 2022,

17:00 Dubai

U-14

Match Date Result Go-Pro Sports Academy - Alliance Sat 9th April 2022,

15:00 Dubai - Sturm Graz - Bhayangkara Sat 9th April 2022,

15:40 Dubai - Fursan Hispania FC - Dubai City Sat 9th April 2022,

16:20 Dubai - Pumas UNAM - Wolverhampton Sat 9th April 2022,

17:00 Dubai - Go-Pro Sports Academy - Sturm Graz Sat 9th April 2022,

17:40 Dubai - Alliance - Bhayangkara Sat 9th April 2022,

18:20 Dubai - Fursan Hispania FC - Pumas UNAM Sat 9th April 2022,

19:00 Dubai - Dubai City - Wolverhampton Sat 9th April 2022,

19:40 Dubai - Go-Pro Sports Academy - Bhayangkara Sun 10th April 2022,

15:00 Dubai Alliance - Sturm Graz Sun 10th April 2022,

15:40 Dubai Pumas UNAM - Dubai City Sun 10th April 2022,

16:20 Dubai Wolverhampton - Fursan Hispania FC Sun 10th April 2022,

17:00 Dubai

Mina Cup matches schedule - 5th:8th

Match Date Result 3rd Group A - 4th Group B Mon 11th April 2022,

15:40 Dubai ` 3rd Group B - 4th Group A Mon 11th April 2022,

15:40 Dubai

Mina Cup matches schedule - Semi Final

Match Date Result 1st Group A - 2nd Group B Mon 11th April 2022,

16:20 Dubai 1st Group B - 2nd Group A Mon 11th April 2022,

17:00 Dubai

U-16

Match Date Result Barcelona Academy - La Liga Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

15:00 Dubai - Reliance Foundation - Regional Sports Sat 9th April 2022,

15:55 Dubai - Go-Pro Sports Academy - It's Just Football Sat 9th April 2022,

16:50 Dubai - Fursan Hispania FC - CF Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

17:45 Dubai - Barcelona Academy - Reliance Foundation Sat 9th April 2022,

18:40 Dubai - La Liga Academy - Regional Sports Sat 9th April 2022,

19:35 Dubai - Go-Pro Sports Academy - Fursan Hispania FC Sat 9th April 2022,

20:30 Dubai - It's Just Football - CF Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

21:25 Dubai - Barcelona Academy - Regional Sports Sun 10th April 2022,

15:00 Dubai La Liga Academy - Reliance Foundation Sun 10th April 2022,

15:55 Dubai Go-Pro Sports Academy - CF Academy Sun 10th April 2022,

16:40 Dubai It's Just Football - Fursan Hispania FC Sun 10th April 2022,

17:45 Dubai

Mina Cup matches schedule - 5th:8th

Match Date Result 3rd Group A - 4th Group B Mon 11th April 2022,

15:00 Dubai 3rd Group B - 4th Group A Mon 11th April 2022,

15:55 Dubai

Mina Cup matches schedule - Semi Final

MAtch Date Result 1st Group A - 2nd Group B Mon 11th April 2022,

16:50 Dubai 1st Group B - 2nd Group A Mon 11th April 2022,

17:45 Dubai

U-18

Match Date Result Fursan Hispania FC - La Liga Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

15:00 Dubai - Reliance Foundation - D - Gardens United Sat 9th April 2022,

15:55 Dubai - Dubai City - Go-Pro Sports Academy Sat 9th April 2022,

16:50 Dubai - Madenat - DG PRO Sat 9th April 2022,

17:45 Dubai - Fursan Hispania FC - Reliance Foundation Sat 9th April 2022,

18:40 Dubai - La Liga Academy - D - Gardens United Sat 9th April 2022,

19:35 Dubai - Dubai City - Madenat Sat 9th April 2022,

20:30 Dubai - Go-Pro Sports Academy - DG PRO Sat 9th April 2022,

21:25 Dubai - Fursan Hispania FC - D - Gardens United Sun 10th April 2022,

15:00 Dubai La Liga Academy - Reliance Foundation Sun 10th April 2022,

15:55 Dubai Dubai City - DG PRO Sun 10th April 2022,

16:40 Dubai Go-Pro Sports Academy - Madenat Sun 10th April 2022,

17:45 Dubai

Mina Cup matches schedule - 5th:8th

Match Date Result 3rd Group A - 4th Group B Mon 11th April 2022,

15:00 Dubai 3rd Group B - 4th Group A Mon 11th April 2022,

15:55 Dubai

Article continues below

Mina Cup matches schedule - Semi Final