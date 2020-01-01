Revealed: Millions of shillings Simba SC missed after Yanga SC loss

It has now emerged the Wekundu wa Msimbazi players had been promised a huge sum of money had they defeated Wananchi in the Kariakoo Derby

Simba SC players missed out millions of shillings which they had been promised were they to beat Yanga SC during the Kariakoo Derby on March 8.

Simba were beaten 1-0 by their traditional rivals and it has now emerged they had been promised a huge sum of money had they picked up the victory.

“If we could have won the match against Yanga the players would have been rewarded with TSh230 million and anyone who played was guaranteed at least TSh10 million,” an unnamed source told Mwanaspoti.

The source further divulged the money that comes with winning the Vodacom (VPL) title will be shared among the whole playing unit.

“Rewarding our players with money is not anything new to us and giving these players the TSh85 million should not surprise anyone,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Simba CEO Senzo Mazingisa confirmed the prize money will be shared by the players but if only a condition will be met.

“The players are set to earn all the prize money if we only manage to lift the trophy early,” Mazingisa told the same publication.

“We use a lot of money to run the team than what we are assured if we win the league title but our main aim is to ensure we get as many channels as possible as sources of our income.

“What makes any team do well in any competition is the motivation of players monetary wise and it is a tradition which I found being implemented at Simba already.”

The former administrator explained the importance of winning trophies in the pursuit of their increased income.

“Our energies and focus are now on working hard to lift the league title then we can start thinking about anything else,” stated the official.

“But we are also fighting to make sure we lift the as we feel it is worth competing and winning it in the end.

“Simba understand the economic difficulties we are facing as a team but one of the ways of solving it, apart from having numerous sources of income, is to win trophies.

"This is why if we do not win in any competition, we always end up badly.”

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are clear leaders on the VPL log with 71 points while second-placed Azam FC have 54 points.