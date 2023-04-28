Millie Turner to the rescue! Defender keeps Man Utd’s title hopes alive with last minute header to edge five-goal thriller over Aston Villa

Millie Turner scored a last-minute winner as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-2 to protect their lead at the top of the Women's Super League.

Daly fired into lead twice in WSL clash

United pulled level through Galton & Parris

Turner headed in winner after 94 minutes

TELL ME MORE: A spectacular header from Rachel Daly gave the home team the lead just nine minutes into the WSL match. Leah Galton pulled United level just six minutes later when she ran in at the back post to meet an Ona Batile cross. A fine finish from Daly put Villa back in the lead before half-time, but United kept the pressure on the hosts and managed to pull level in the second period through Nikita Parris.

Just as the game looked set to finish a draw, Katie Zelem's cross deep into the danger area was met by Turner who sent it into the net with a powerful header. That goal saw United go six points clear at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City's game against Reading on Sunday.

THE MVP: Turner was introduced late, coming on in the 87th minute as United pushed for the winning goal. But she made an incredible impact by heading in the winning goal to seal the win and protect her side's title hopes suffering a huge blow. The 26-year-old's match-winning cameo completely outshined the heroics of Daly, who had netted two excellent goals to put Villa ahead on two occasions. The first came from an excellent run to meet a cross and send it looping into the United net, before a strong shot beat Mary Earps to take her tally in the league up to 17 from 19 matches in the league.

THE BIG LOSER: Mayumi Pacheco was caught marking nobody in the Villa box when the ball came floating in for United's equaliser, which ended up being the turning point of Friday's WSL matchup. She left Parris with plenty of space at the back post, allowing the United winger a simple finish to tie the game up and give her side a boost before Turner's eventual winner.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United are in action again on May 7 when they take on Tottenham while Aston Villa will face Reading.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐