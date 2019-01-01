Milito responds to Lautaro to Barcelona rumours & gives his Lukaku verdict

The 22-year-old Argentina forward has been linked with the Spanish champions as a replacement for Luis Suarez, but is currently thriving at San Siro

Lautaro Martinez has been backed to become a legend at by treble-winning forward Diego Milito.

The 22-year-old international has been instrumental in Inter’s excellent form this season, with his eight goals in 16 appearances now seeing him touted as a potential replacement for Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

According to former UEFA Player of the Year Milito, there is no limit to how good Lautaro can become – though he still has areas of his game that need work.

“I was convinced when I first saw him that he would do everything he is showing that he can do now,” Milito told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He has great potential to improve, his limits can only be set by himself.

“It is all down to Lautaro and where he wants to go in his career. But he can certainly become a top player.

“The greatest wish I have for him is that one day he will come to experience the same emotions that I felt, that he can do something people will remember.

“I feel proud to be part of Inter’s history. He has everything he needs to do that too.”

While Milito added he feels Lautaro needs to work to control his temperament, he also spoke about the young forward’s growing relationships at club and international level.

Lautaro and Romelu Lukaku have struck up a telepathic understanding, with the latter netting nine goals in 12 appearances, while the Argentine also appears to fit in well alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina.

“I like [Lukaku],” Milito added. “The numbers speak for themselves, he is a great striker. There is him, there is [Alexis] Sanchez as well. Inter are well covered up front.

“The feeling with Leo is natural, we can see just by looking that they have a good relationship.

“I don’t know how much truth there is in Barca’s interest, but naturally I like it. But I know for sure that Lautaro is very happy to be at Inter.”

Milito also had some words of advice for 17-year-old Inter striker Sebastiano Esposito, who has made three Serie A appearances this season since making his debut against in the .

“I saw him play against Dortmund,” Milito said. “It’s clear he has something different, that boy.

“He left a great impression on me, he has so much quality. But he is young, he was only born in 2002.

“Don’t worry, try to learn and enjoy the good fortune of being trained by Antonio Conte – he is perfect to grow under.”