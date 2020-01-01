Milan move for Robinson falls through on deadline day

The USMNT defender will not be moving to San Siro after the Rossoneri ran out of time for additional medical tests on Friday.

Milan's bid to sign left-back Antonee Robinson from Athletic collapsed on Friday, the Championship club confirmed.

The giants allowed Ricardo Rodriguez to depart for earlier in the week and looked to have identified a replacement in the form of United States international Robinson.

The 22-year-old, who joined Wigan from last July following a successful loan spell, had appeared set to provide cover for Theo Hernandez.

But Milan have instead recalled Diego Laxalt from a loan with .

Wigan released a statement on Friday confirming Robinson was heading back to the DW Stadium after a hitch in the transfer.

"Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson will remain at the DW Stadium after his move to could not be completed," the Latics stated.

"Robinson, 22, travelled to Milan this morning after the two clubs agreed a fee for the permanent transfer on Thursday evening.

"The USA international underwent a medical examination with AC Milan, though further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required, which were subject to a 72-hour deadline.

"As such, the deal could not be formally ratified before the 8pm Italian Transfer Deadline on Friday."

Milan had also been linked with a move for Matias Vina from Nacional in , but he joined Palmeiras on Friday.

Currently eighth in Serie A, eight points behind in the final qualifying spot, Milan have had a busy January transfer window.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to San Siro in order to bolster the Rossoneri attack, while Simon Kjaer and Asmir Begovic also arrived on loan.

Going the other way was Krzysztof Piątek and Fabian Borini, who joined Hertha and Verona respectively.