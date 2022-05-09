Milan beat Verona to inch closer to Serie A title but fans unimpressed by Kessie's display
AC Milan fans were disappointed with the performance of midfielder Franck Kessie despite the Rossoneri recording a 3-1 win over Verona to return to the summit of the Serie A table on Sunday.
Kessie played the entire game as Milan came from behind courtesy of a brace from his midfield partner Sandro Tonali, who cancelled out Davide Faraoni’s early strike for Verona, before substitute Alessandro Florenzi scored the third for the visitors but fans were still not impressed by the Cote d’Ivoire international’s display.
Some fans were not impressed with Kessie's work rate while others questioned whether he will be able to fit in at Barcelona following rumours that he is set to join the Spanish giants when his contract ends this season.
However, not everyone was disappointed with Kessie's performance with some supporters so impressed that they want him to start the next match against Atalanta on Sunday.
Kessie's numbers in the game were not so bad, however, as he had a 94 per cent pass completion rate, won three tackles while being dispossessed twice. The Ivorian has been a mainstay in Milan's midfield as they chase a first Scudetto in 11 years.
Stefano Pioli's men are top of the table with 80 points, two ahead of holders and cross-town rivals Inter, with two games remaining.
