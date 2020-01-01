Mikel to miss Gaziantep clash after VAR red card against Rizespor

The Black Sea Storm will be without their Nigerian import when they take on Marius Sumudica’s side following his dismissal against Rizespor

John Obi Mikel was sent off for the third time in his career during Saturday’s Super Lig clash between Trabzonspor and Rizespor.

The Black Sea Storm cruised to a 5-2 triumph but the Nigerian’s dismissal overshadowed Huseyin Cimsir's team's celebration.

Dario Melnjak had handed the visitors a 1-0 lead at half-time, however, Trabzonspor played the last 45 minutes like a house on fire with Manuel Da Costa, Caleb Ekuban, Jose Sosa and Anthony Nwakaeme all finding the net.

With victory already assured, Mikel was given his marching orders for a second caution for stopping Ogulcan Caglayan’s goal-bound shot with his arm.

⏱️ 90' Obi Mikel is shown red card. #TSLive — Trabzonspor_en (@Trabzonspor_EN_) February 29, 2020

After several video replays, referee Abdulkadir Bitigen did not hesitate before showing him a second yellow card.

Milan Skoda converted the ensuing spot-kick while Badou Ndiaye got the hosts’ fifth goal almost immediately thanks to Nwakaeme’s assist.

Thanks to this result, Trabzonspor remain as the leaders of the Turkish elite division with 48 points after 23 outings.

The ex- star is expected to feature in Tuesday’s Turkish Cup game against , but he will miss their crunch league outing against Gaziantep.