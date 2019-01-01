'Mikel represented Nigeria with everything he had' - Twitter reacts

Fans have reacted to the news of the 32-year-old's retirement from international duty

Social media has been flooded with tributes to captain John Obi Mikel following his retirement from international football.

On Thursday, after Nigeria won bronze at the 2019 , Mikel announced he will no longer be available for selection for the Super Eagles as he wanted to pave the way for the younger generation.

During his 14-year spell with the Super Eagles, the two-time African Young Player of the Year played 88 matches and scored six goals.

His leadership and service to the country earned him applause from fans on social media.

John Obi Mikel bows out a LEGEND 🙌🏼#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/jbAPKIGQAb — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) July 17, 2019

Mikel Obi’s last tournament for Nigeria 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 17, 2019

Just a video of John Mikel Obi doing Paul Pogba dirty. 😅



Good bye Captain! 🦅🇳🇬#SuperEagles #TBThursdaypic.twitter.com/mFBZDvx4lS — .♛. (@theCyberNewt) July 18, 2019

His received a call that his father had been kidnapped and still went on to play and represent Nigeria with everything he had.



John Mikel Obi retires from national team football. 👑 pic.twitter.com/6S3lUvJfmV — Oseni (@Taofeek__) July 18, 2019

At 32 Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi retires from internal football.

Thank you for the services rendered wish you the best as you pursue club football to end your footballing career. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Silas Patrick Dung (@silasdung) July 18, 2019

The legend bows out.

13 years

89 caps #mikel pic.twitter.com/PpJqKQLRPq — Tomiwa Ojo (@10Qmedia) July 18, 2019

Mikel is forever young in my heart! #cfc #Nigeria Once a national team villian but bows out a hero! 🇳🇬🏅 — 🇳🇬#sir_Dee #MrlovaLova 🎶 #bbnaija (@official_dee_el) July 18, 2019

Friendly reminder that John Obi Mikel's father was kidnapped hours before Nigeria's game vs , during 2018 world cup but he kept it quiet, played & captained as he didn't want to let 180M Nigerians down.



Amazing Bravery! 🦅🇳🇬#SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/0kns7sxWHx — .♛. (@theCyberNewt) July 18, 2019

Farewell to a great man John Mikel Obi as you retire from international football.We are forever grateful man.



God bless Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/ijUVU6dpfG — Otuedon Yemi (@OtuedonYemi1) July 18, 2019

He has done well. Wore the national team jersey with honour, pride and devotion.



An enforcer and generalissimo.

Thank you for your service, John Obi Mikel. https://t.co/y4AOZMeM30 — Nọsike. (@Kelvinsykes) July 18, 2019

Thank you for serving your nation and good luck for the future @mikel_john_obi pic.twitter.com/9Qeo56ICNH — Nomso Obiajuru (@MrNomso) July 18, 2019

Thank you for your service MIKEL OBI..we wish you all the best going forward..God bless you #mikelout. — emmanuella ekeke (@ekeke10) July 18, 2019

I just want to thank John obi Mikel for what He has done for Nigeria and also being among the 2013 team that won the AFrica cup of Nations in .



I wish you well in the rest of his career.

Was a well achieved career for him (Winning the Africa cup of Nations) — Emerson Cruz (@Emerson79092373) July 18, 2019