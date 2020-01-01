Mikel in action as Sarr nets winner to inspire Watford to comeback victory against Stoke City

The former Nigeria international featured for the Potters as the Senegal forward scored his second goal of the season at the Vicarage Road

John Obi Mikel was in action while Ismaila Sarr scored the match-winner as secured a 3-2 comeback victory over in Wednesday’s Championship game.

Mikel was handed his 10th league start since teaming up with the Potters in the summer and was afforded the opportunity to captain the side.

The 33-year-old formed a four-man midfield along with Jordan Thompson, James McClean and Tyrese Campbell.

Mikel played his part for Michael O'Neill’s men in the match but his effort was not enough to help them to avoid defeat as international Sarr emerged as the hero of the match.

Sarr, who was handed his seventh appearance for Watford, scored the goal that made the difference in the encounter.

Stoke started the game on an impressive note, opening the scoring as early as the second minute through Steven Fletcher.

Tom Cleverley levelled proceedings for the Hornets moments before the half-hour mark with a fine finish.

Watford continued to push for a home victory and were rewarded for their efforts when Joao Pedro converted from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.

Mikel was cautioned in the 79th minute after a late challenge and two minutes later, Nick Powell level matter for Watford.

Sarr then scored the all-important goal that handed Watford victory in additional time when he fired his effort into the bottom corner after receiving a sumptuous assist from Ken Sema.

The strike is the winger’s second in the current campaign after opening his season account against Wycombe Wanderers in October.

Sarr featured for the duration of the game while his teammate and international William Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute.

Mikel was on parade for the entirety of the game and had 41 touches on the ball while also making two tackles.

The former Super Eagles captain has now featured 11 times for Stoke in the 2020-21 season and will hope to lead his side return to winning ways when they square off against Reading.

Sarr, meanwhile, will look to add to his tally when Watford take on Coventry City on Saturday.