Mikel Arteta gives verdict on new-look Arsenal midfield as Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz play together for first time against Man Utd

Ritabrata Banerjee
Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2023Getty
Mikel Arteta suggested that the new-look Arsenal midfield needs time to gel after the Gunners went down against Manchester United in a friendly.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta fielded a new-look midfield against United in the pre-season friendly on Saturday that saw new signing Kai Havertz and Declan Rice being slotted alongside captain Martin Odegaard at the centre of the park.

The Arsenal boss claimed that the midfield trio need to play together more often to gel properly and will get better with time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the United clash, Arteta said, "When they play 55 times together they will be better. It will flow better, they will understand each other better and will be more dominant and better. But it takes time to glide and we have to respect that. But I saw a lot of positive things, and things I like much more than the game we won the other day against the MLS even though the result is very different."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz has played in multiple positions in attack at Chelsea and the Germany national team but since joining the Gunners for £65 million ($84m) in the summer, he has been deployed as a number 10. The German picked up his maiden Arsenal goal playing as a number 10 in Arsenal's 5-0 victory over MLS All-Stars XI in their last friendly encounter.

WHAT NEXT? Arteta's side will be next seen in action against La Liga champions Barcelona in a pre-season friendly in Los Angeles.

