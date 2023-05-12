'It would be a mistake' - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal won't copy Brighton's transfer plans despite recent plaudits

Mikel Arteta says it would be a mistake for Arsenal to try and copy the successful model Brighton have used to sign players in recent years.

Arsenal beat Brighton 4-2 earlier this season

Seagulls just suffered shock 5-1 defeat by Everton

Brighton rejected Arsenal bids for Caicedo in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The Seagulls, who visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, are now held up as one of the Premier League’s best run clubs due to the smart way they have operated in the transfer market over the past few seasons. They have signed several players for small fees and sold them on relatively quickly for huge profit, including Ben White and Leandro Trossard, who have both moved to Arsenal since the summer of 2021.

WHAT THEY SAID: But despite that success, Arteta does not believe that Arsenal should try to operate in the same way as the south coast club.

“You cannot replicate,” he said. “I think the model that Brighton has is great for Brighton. We cannot have the same model. We have to have a different model. I’m sure there are things that we can apply to our model that they do extremely well. But they different demands, they have a different size of club, probably a different approach as well. So it would be a mistake in my opinion to try and do that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As well as signing White and Trossard from the Seagulls in recent years, Arsenal also tried to land Moises Caicedo in January, but had two bids rejected for the midfielder. The second of which was for £70m. The Gunners still maintain an interest in the Ecuador International, while a number of other Brighton players seem set to be targets for top clubs during the summer window.

“The people they recruit are really impressive,” Arteta said. “I think they ave done really well. They have a really clear vision. They have been ahead of many other clubs in the way that they handled and made decisions, the way they have developed players, the way they have recruited talent, the way they have set up the club.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Arteta has confirmed that William Saliba will again miss Sunday’s game at the Emirates, but stopped short of confirming reports that the centre-back and Oleksandr Zinchenko are out for the season.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday looking to keep up the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.