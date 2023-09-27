'No one else believed in him' - Mikel Arteta defends decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya as England international keeper makes impressive return against Brentford

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has defended his rotating goalkeeper policy, arguing that he believed in Aaron Ramsdale at a time when nobody else did.

Ramsdale comes in for Raya

Spaniard had taken his place

Arteta defends England international

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramsdale returned to the Arsenal starting XI and impressed in their 1-0 win against Brentford to progress to round four of the Carabao Cup. Reiss Nelson's first-half goal proved to be the difference but the England international had a big part to play in keeping a clean sheet as he made a crucial second-half safe to deny Yoane Wissa. Raya, who is on loan from the Bees, had started ahead of Ramsdale in the past three games but the 25-year-old sent a timely reminder to his manager of his goalkeeping credentials on Wednesday night.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite Raya stealing a march on Ramsdale in recent weeks, the Arsenal manager defended his decision to rotate who goes in between the sticks. The Spaniard added that he had more belief than most in the former Sheffield United stopper, having signed him from the Blades in 2021.

After the Brentford victory, Arteta said: "I don’t think I’m the one to answer the question about Aaron Ramsdale’s quality because I’m the person who signed him when no one else believed in him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta said earlier this month that he will go back and forth between Raya and Ramsdale in the goalkeeping battle this season. This is fast becoming one of the most talked about selection decisions in the Premier League in 2023-24 and that is not likely to change if he keeps alternating between the two stoppers.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. It remains to be seen who will start in goal for that clash.