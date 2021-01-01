Migne: Ex-Kenya coach emerges as Yanga SC's primary target - Reports

Timu ya Wannachi are looking to fill the position left by Cedric Kaze, who was sacked after the Coastal Union defeat

Young Africans have reportedly shown keen interest in the former Kenya national head coach Sebastien Migne as they look to appoint the successor to departed Cedric Kaze.

Initially, French tactician Hubert Velud was seen as the front runner to take charge of the Dar es Salaam club, but the latest reports have indicated the club could have changed their mind and have now set focus on Migne.

Migne was Harambee Stars coach when they sealed the 2019 African Cup of Nations slot qualification berth. Although they did not do well in the competition, the coach helped the country make an appearance at the continental podium for the first time since 2004 in Tunisia.

Migne left his Harambee Stars job when they were defeated in an African Nations Championship qualifier by Tanzania in August 2019 at Kasarani. He was later appointed Equatorial Guinea head coach where he led them in an Afcon qualifier against Taifa Stars in Group J. The 48-year-old tactician, however, left the position due to family issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Migne, other reports had indicated AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems was potentially considered for the job too. Aussems understands the Tanzania Mainland Premier League terrain well having been in charge of Yanga's arch-rivals Simba SC and won the league title with them in the 2018/19 season.

Burundian Kaze left the Jangwani giants after a 2-1 loss to Coastal Union on March 4; bringing to an end a 33-match unbeaten run that the club had enjoyed.

Kaze had a dream start at Timu ya Wananchi as he helped them maintain an unbeaten run before the first round of the season but when the second round began, the record champions started dropping points with a number of draws.

Article continues below

So far, Juma Mwambusi has been appointed as the interim head coach as the club go into the market for yet another new tactician in a season they have been relatively stable and tops the table.

"As we continue looking for a new coach, Mwambusi will be given full support before we get Kaze's successor," Yanga's technical committee chair Dominic Albinus is quoted by Mwanaspoti as saying. "If we get a new coach, he will come and learn the team first under Mwambusi and thereafter they will work together."

Timu ya Wananchi are carrying on their training sessions in Kigamboni under the former Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons coach. The league was paused in honour of the departed president Pombe Magufuli.