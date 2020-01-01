Micheal: Simba SC star explains why he left rivals Yanga SC

The Taifa Stars defender reveals why he opted to ditch the Jangwani Street-based side for their rivals in the Mainland league

Gadiel Micheal has revealed the reason he left Young Africans (Yanga SC) to sign for rivals Simba SC in the Mainland .

The burly defender has termed the daring move to leave Yanga for Simba as “a step in the right direction.”

"I joined Simba when they were still playing in the Caf as such, I saw it a big platform to market myself bearing in mind that the competition is watched by many people across the world,” Micheal is quoted by Daily News.

"Simba have invested a lot and I am sure in 10 years’ period, they will be very far from where they are now. The unity and good cooperation make the club a good place for us to thrive.”

Additionally, the left-back revealed he enjoyed his football career a lot while at Yanga saying he played many games and spent a long time there hence he learnt many things.

"I had a chance to play more games at Yanga and it is where I enjoyed my career. I cannot say much about Simba because I am still new and in the process to learn the culture of the club,” Micheal continued.

Again, Michael narrated he was particularly happy when he was once given the captain's armband against Stand United in a top-flight league by coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

"It was a big honour for me and I was very happy because I knew that the coach had seen something positive in me hence he decided to let me command my team on the day.”

Moreover, the defender pointed out he was extremely excited on the day when he was selected to join the national team Taifa Stars for the first time.

"By then, I was playing at Azam FC and the first game I played in the senior national team was against Lesotho. Honestly, I was happy on that day.”