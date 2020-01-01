Michael should leave Simba SC and save career - Malima

The retired footballer feels it is time for the defender to look elsewhere after falling down the pecking order at Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Former and Yanga SC star Bakari Malima has advised Simba SC's defender Michael Gadiel to quit the club.

Michael has failed to dislodge Mohammed Hussein in the first team for the Vodacom (VPL) giants and Malima believes it is time for Michael to quit.

Malima says Michael will only build his career further and remain helpful to the national team if he remains active and gets enough minutes on the pitch, something he does not enjoy currently at the Dar es Salaam side.

“I mean good when I advise him [Gadiel Michael] to seek playtime elsewhere away from Simba because this is his time to play,” told Mwanaspoti.

“He must make a decision quickly because it is clear he may not have enough minutes at the club anytime soon.

“He is one of the young players who the national team needs to feature in high-level games and the lack of game time at Simba does not reflect well on his career.”

Meanwhile, Malima explained the need to start preparing young defenders to succeed Erasto Nyoni and Kelvin Yondani in the national team.

Both Yondani, of Yanga SC and Nyoni of Simba, have been mainstay defenders in the Taifa Stars team and Malima believes it is time to look beyond the duo now.

He pointed out Namungo FC's Hamis Mgunya as one of the promising talents to succeed the experienced duo at the back.

“We must accept [Kelvin] Yondani and [Erasto] Nyoni, although have been key figures, are in the sunset days of their careers and we must look at younger players and nurture them for national team duties,” he continued.

Malima also advised the two VPL giants to cast their eyes wide across their local rivals whenever they are about to sign players.

“When Simba and Yanga are doing their signings, they must look around local teams and pick the best players there,” Malima concluded.

“Not that I am against the signing of foreign players but it is because I believe we have local footballers who have the talent and can be good players for Taifa Stars.”