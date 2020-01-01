Mhilu: Kagera Sugar striker vows to topple Simba SC’s Kagere for Golden Boot

The former Yanga striker has vowed to go for the Golden Boot when the Mainland league resumes on June 13

Kagera Sugar striker Yusuph Mhilu has promised to score 20 plus goals to beat Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere to the Golden Boot this season.

With five matches to play when the Mainland resumes on June 13, Mhilu, who has so far scored 11 goals, will have to be at his best to beat Kagere, who has notched 19.

“I have set the limit to net more than 20 goals this season and I believe I can achieve that bearing in mind that on a good day, you can score even four goals in a single match,” Mhilu is quoted by Daily News.

Mhilu further revealed why he opted to ditch Young Africans (Yanga SC) for Kagera insisting he was not getting enough playing time under coach Mwinyi Zahera.

“Before him [Zahera], I used to get playing minutes when the team was under the tutelage of Zambian George Rwandamina but after his departure, I was told I could not fit in Zahera's philosophy and that is why leaving was the best option for me,” Mhilu continued.

On Friday, Simba assistant coach Selemani Matola promised they will help Kagere to set a new goalscoring record in the league.

The record for most goals in one season is currently being held by former Yanga striker Mohamed Hussein, who notched 26 goals 24 years ago.

“We want to put in place good mechanisms which will see Kagere breaking Hussein’s record by giving him more playing time in the remaining matches and I believe that he can achieve that target,” Matola told reporters.

With the goal record in sight, Kagere was the first foreign player to report to the Simba camp as they resumed training on Wednesday ahead of the league's resumption.

However, Kagere has also admitted he will need at least two matches to regain his fitness having gone without action since March.

The remaining rounds of matches are set to be played in two locations - Mwanza and Dar es Salaam.

The venues in Dar es Salaam include Azam Complex, Uhuru Stadium and the National Stadium while in Mwanza, matches will be staged at CCM Kirumba Stadium and Nyamagana Stadium.