Mgunda: How Coastal Union ended Yanga SC’s unbeaten run in league

The veteran tactician reveals how they manage to overpower the Jangwani giants and hand them a first defeat of the league season

Coastal Union coach Juma Mgunda as explained how they managed to end Yanga SC’s unbeaten run in the Mainland Premier League on Thursday.

The Jangwani giants were yet to lose a match in the top-tier after 21 matches but it finally came to an end after goals from Erick Okorai and Said Mudathir were enough to help the hosts claim a 2-1 win against Timu ya Wananchi, who scored their goal courtesy of Tuisila Kisinda.

Speaking after the game, Mgunda has now revealed their change of game plan in the second half after studying Yanga’s weaknesses in the first half helped them to beat the giants at home.

“I had said it from the previous days that this game was very important for us and we did not care whom we were playing against and all we needed was a win,” Mgunda told Goal after the game.

“I also said we respect Yanga but don’t fear them, they are a big team with good players and are leading the table, so we planned very well knowing we are playing against a top team, and I want to thank my players for playing according to instruction and as usual thank God for the vital win.

“Football is all about mistakes, I always talk about this, the coach always looks at the weaknesses of an opponent, and I studied Yanga very well in the first half, and noticed their weakness, and at the break, we discussed that and also discussed where we were doing things wrong.

"We also discussed Yanga’s good areas, but all in all my players followed instructions in the second period and we have won.”

On whether he was a better coach than Kaze, Mgunda said: “I don’t talk about coaches of my rival teams, it is not right to do so because I am also a coach, but what I can say is that we studied the weaknesses in Yanga's defence and used that to punish them.

"I congratulate them [Yanga] because they are a good team, they gave us a tough game, and in football, you either win, lose or draw, it is part of football.”

On his part, Coastal Union captain Salum Ally told Goal: “We had planned from the word go that we need maximum points from Yanga, we know the position we're in the table is not good at all, so we had planned to win our next three matches starting with Yanga and I thank God we have crossed the first hurdle.

“At least the win will push us from the position we are in and if we win the next matches, then we will move to a better position, that was our target and remains to be our target.

“We want to ask fans to be with us, they know we are fighting for them, we will continue to work hard and make them happy, so they should not give up supporting us because we have good plans for them.”

The win pushed Coastal Union to 10th position in the 18-team table with 26 points that have come from 22 matches as well.