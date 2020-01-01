Mgunda: Coastal Union will not listen to offers for coach

The Tanga-based club has confirmed they will not allow their coach to leave the Mainland league side anytime soon

Coastal Union have stated they will not entertain any offers for their coach John Mgunda.

Coastal Union were on an impressive run in the Mainland before the season was halted for 30 days owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus.

The club’s chairman Steven Mguto has now revealed they are ready to listen to offers to some of their best players but assured coach Mgunda will be at the club for the new season.

More teams

“We can allow other clubs to sign our players, but when it comes to our coach Juma [Mgunda], we won’t do it because he is the man behind our current success,” Mguto is quoted by Daily News.

“We have a running contract with the coach and will even add him more years if and when it runs down,” Mguto continued.

Article continues below

Under the tutelage of Mgunda, Coastal Union are placed fifth on the log with 46 points after playing 28 matches.

Coastal Union once defeated league leaders Simba SC in the last five-match run that saw the Tanga-based side grabbing all 15 maximum points after winning all five matches while Simba became second with 13 points after winning four and drawing one match against their traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Azam FC who have hauled 10 points in their last five-match run are the third most successful club in this discipline.