Mexico's 104-cap defender Moreno admits 'I didn't know how to defend' before disastrous Roma move

The centre-back has played in La Liga, Liga MX, the Eredivisie and three World Cups, but found himself on a steep learning curve in Serie A

’s 104-cap international defender Hector Moreno has admitted “I didn’t know how to defend” before joining – at the age of 29.

Now plying his trade with Qatari side Al-Gharafa, Moreno had played in the top flights of Mexico, and the and at two World Cups before his move to in 2017.

’s top division is renowned as the home of defensive tactics, and the centre-back found himself on a steep learning curve once he arrived in Rome.

“I realised when joining Roma that I didn’t know how to defend,” Moreno told Multimedio Deportes. “I joined Pumas at the age of 15 and didn’t know how to defend. When I moved to Roma, it came to my attention that I still didn’t know how to defend.

“I’ve never learned so much as in those seven months at Roma. They would explain things to me in training and I’d say: ‘How is it possible that I didn’t know this?’ I always worked with coaches who preferred to focus on attacking football.”

Perhaps predictably given this unwanted revelation, Moreno made just five league appearances for Roma and was sold on to after just half a season at the club.

With four seasons in under his belt from his time at , Moreno settled more easily back into life in Spain and earned a spot in Mexico’s squad for the 2018 World Cup in – his third edition of the tournament.

He played in all three of his country’s group stage games but missed their 2-0 defeat to in the last 16 through suspension, after picking up bookings against and .

Moreno began is club career with UNAM Pumas, and was a member of the Mexico side which won the 2005 under-17 World Cup. Two years later, he agreed his first move to Europe with Dutch side AZ at the age of just 19.

After three successful years in Alkmaar he moved to Espanyol in 2011, racking up more than 100 appearances in La Liga over the course of four seasons. He then returned to the Netherlands for two seasons at , before his ill-fated move to Roma.

Moreno has won two Gold Cups with Mexico, and was named in the CONCACAF Best XI of 2015.