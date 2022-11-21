Mexico vs Poland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Mexico and Poland begin their 2022 World Cup campaigns in Group C with an encounter at Stadium 974 - the first temporary version of its kind constructed from 974 recycled shipping containers - in Doha on Tuesday.
Former Argentina boss Gerardo Martino is in charge of Mexico this time around as El Tri make their eighth consecutive World Cup finals appearance after failing to make it past the round of 16 stage seven times in a row. Martino's last success was winning the Gold Cup in 2019.
Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is yet to score his first World Cup goal, with Poland hoping to make it out of the group stage for the first time since the 1986 edition in Mexico.
Mexico vs Poland date & kick-off time
Game:
Mexico vs Poland
Date:
November 22, 2022
Kick-off:
11am ET / 4pm GMT / 6pm CAT / 9:30pm IST
Venue:
Stadium 974, Doha
Stream:
How to watch Mexico vs Poland on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).
ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX or STV Player.
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Voot Select or JioCinema.
Region
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
FOX, Telemundo
UK
ITV1, STV
ITVX, STV Player
India
Sports18 - 1 SD/HD
Voot Select, JioCinema
Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport
Mexico squad & team news
Mexico's 29-goal Raul Jimenez came off the bench in the 2-1 international loss to Sweden on Wednesday in his first appearance since August and may yet again start on the bench.
That may mean Henry Martin leads the line of attack, while Jesus Corona has been ruled out of the tournament on account of an ankle injury.
Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado; Lozano, Martin, Vega
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ochoa, Talavera, Cota
Defenders
Moreno, Gallardo, Araujo, Montes, Sanchez, Aeteaga, K. Alvarez, Vasquez
Midfielders
Guardado, Herrera, E. Alvarez, Pineda, Antuna, Gutierrez, Rodriguez, Alvarado, Romo, Vega, Chavez
Forwards
Jimenez, Lozano, Martin, Funes Mori
Poland squad and team news
Lewandowski was kept fresh in the 1-0 win over Chile in Wednesday's friendly tie and should start on Tuesday with huge expectation on his shoulders.
Matty Cash of Aston Villa would be available subject to his recovery from a shoulder problem.
Bartlomiej Dragowski, Jacek Goralski and Adam Buksa were forced to withdraw from Poland's final squad due to injuries.
Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior; Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Szczesny, Grabara, Skorupski
Defenders
Bednarek, Glik, Gumny, Jedrzejczyk, Kiwior, Wieteska, Bereszynski, Cash, Zalewski
Midfielders
Bielik, Frankowski, Grosicki, Krychowiak, Kaminski, Skoras, Szymanski, Zielinski, Zurkowski
Forwards
Lewandowski, Milik, Piatek, Swiderski
