Mexico roster: Jimenez in but Chicharito still left out for El Tri's pre-World Cup friendlies

Tata Martino announced his squad ahead of Mexico's September friendlies before the 2022 World Cup.

The World Cup is just two months away and Mexico has one more international window for players to push for a spot on the plane to Qatar.

Tata Martino has called 31 players up for a pair of US-based friendlies in September. El Tri will then play two more friendlies in November ahead of the start of the World Cup.

Many of the regulars are in the squad for matches against Peru and Colombia with Raul Jimenez, Chucky Lozano, Edson Alvarez and Diego Lainez all included.

But there are some notable exclusions, including Mexico's leading scorer Chicharito who has not been called up since 2019, as the fight for World Cup roster spots heats up.

Check out the full roster in the table below.

Mexico roster for Colombia and Peru

Position Players Goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota Defenders Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Kevin Alvarez, Jesus Gallardo, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Angulo, Johan Vazquez Midfielders Orbelin Pineda, Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltran, Hector Herrera, Erick Gutierrez, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, Luis Romo, Andres Guardado, Diego Lainez Forwards Henry Martin, Santiago Gimenez, Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori, Raul Jimenez

When do Mexico play?

Mexico will begin the international window with a friendly against Peru at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on September 24.

Date Game Venue TV / Stream Sep 24 Mexico vs Peru Rose Bowl, Pasadena TUDN/Univision NOW Sep 27 Mexico vs Colombia Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara TUDN/Univision NOW

After that, Mexico will play two more matches in Girona, Spain, just before the World Cup. El Tri take on Iraq on November 9 and Sweden on November 16 before flying out to Qatar for the World Cup.

Martino's side are in Group C and will take on Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in the group stages.