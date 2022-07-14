Mexico legend Rafa Marquez returns to Barcelona in youth coaching role

The former defender has signed a two-year contract with the club

Barcelona B have appointed Mexican legend Rafa Marquez as their new head coach. The club announced Marquez's hiring on Thursday, as the former defender has signed a two-year deal that will see him lead the reserves through 2024.

Marquez spent seven seasons at Camp Nou as a player, starring for the club between 2003 and 2010, and became an icon at international level with El Tri.

Marquez's Barcelona history

Marquez initially joined Barcelona in 2003 from Monaco, becoming the first Mexican international to play for the club.

He won La Liga four times while also helping Barca win the Champions League twice during his spell.

❗ ¡@RafaMarquezMX es el nuevo entrenador del Barça Atlètic!



✍ Firma por dos temporadas, hasta 2024

🔗 https://t.co/81qsM1WmqX



🤩 ¡Bienvenido de nuevo, Rafa!#ForçaBarça 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/E7mwVVxRXz — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) July 14, 2022

The Mexican star made 242 appearances for the club before joining the New York Red Bulls in 2010 before going on to play for Leon, Hellas Verona and Atlas before retiring in April 2018.

Article continues below

Since retiring, he's served as Atlas' sporting president and coached at Acala at youth level.

He starts work at Barcelona on Friday with the players due back for medicals, while the first training session will be held the day after, according to the club.

Further reading