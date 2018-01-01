Fit-again Ozil in line for Arsenal return against Qarabag

The Germany international could return on Thursday, with the Gunners in Europa League action

Mesut Ozil has returned to full training and is in line to make his Arsenal return in Thursday's Europa League clash with Qarabag at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal confirmed on Wednesday that the former Germany international is back in contention for Unai Emery's side after recovering from a back injury which has kept him out since last month's Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Ozil missed matches against Vorskla, Tottenham, Manchester United and Huddersfield Town after sustaining the problem – Arsenal picking up three wins and a draw to extend their unbeaten run to 21 matches in all competitions.

But the 30-year-old is now available to return, along with Aaron Ramsey (ankle), who was absent from Saturday's late 1-0 win over Huddersfield.

Ramsey has been in fine form thus far this season, and played a key role in the club's recent north London derby win over Tottenham.

The Wales international laid on two assists against Spurs, though it remains to be seen if he will be able to earn himself a new contract at the club, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), who came off in the second half of the clash with Huddersfield, remains a doubt and will be assessed ahead of the clash with Qarabag, who are bottom of a Group E table where Arsenal are already confirmed as pool winners.

Given that the game is seen as something of a dead rubber, Unai Emery may choose to blood a number of young players.

Article continues below

Bukayo Saka, Charlie Gilmour, Tyreece John-Jules and Joe Willock are all included in the Gunners' squad, and Emery has history of playing youth in the competition.

The Gunners beat Vorskla 3-0 last time out, having fielded the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Emile Smith-Rowe and Eddie Nketiah.

Indeed, both Smith-Rowe and Willock were on the scoresheet, along with Aaron Ramsey, while Charlie Gilmour, Zechariah Medley and Saka all came off the bench.