United Nations use Messi as example to demand equal pay for women footballers

The wage of the Catalan gun has been used to emphasize the pay gap between sexes

UN Women, an entity of the United Nations, has used the salary of superstar Lionel Messi as an example in their campaign to reduce the wage gap between men and women in sport.

The intergoverment organisation utilised their Facebook page to highlight the US$84million yearly salary and bonuses being nearly double of the combined annual wage (US$42.6m) of the 1693 women footballers in the top seven leagues.

"One male soccer player makes almost double the combined salaries of all players in the top 7 women's soccer leagues," the UN post read.

"During the #WomensWorldCup2019, join UN Women in demanding equal pay for women in sport."

Pay discrimination has been a hot topic during the Women's World Cup in , with 28 U.S. women's national team players currently embroiled in a lawsuit with U.S. Soccer over wage issues.

Pay discrimination has been a hot topic during the Women's World Cup in France, with 28 U.S. women's national team players currently embroiled in a lawsuit with U.S. Soccer over wage issues.

The lawsuit, which was filed in March, is being led by current USWNT stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn.

Article continues below

They are seeking financial damages and a stop to "discriminatory practices" allegedly used by the USA's football governing body in regards to salaries.

U.S Soccer have agreed to a mediation hearing with the aggrieved players that is scheduled to be held at the conclusion of the World Cup.

The USWNT are into the quarter-finals of the tournament and will face hosts France in Paris on June 28.