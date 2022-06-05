Messi scores five goals for Argentina with 'incredible' performance in friendly win over Estonia
Lionel Messi scored five goals for Argentina against Estonia on Sunday in a 5-0 friendly win.
The forward's scoring performance equalled his career best between club and country for a single match, tying the mark he set in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.
Messi has enjoyed a fantastic couple of weeks for the Albiceleste, as he played a lead role in their Finalissima victory over Italy last Wednesday.
How did Messi score his goals vs Estonia?
- 8th-minute penalty
- 45th-minute left-footed shot from right side of box
- 47th-minute left-footed shot from centre of box
- 70th-minute right-footed shot from centre of box
- 75th-minute left-footed shot from centre of box
Reactions to Messi's five-goal performance
“What Leo generates is incredible," said team-mate Alejandro Gomez after the match. "We know that in front of the goal he doesn't forgive you."
Head coach Lionel Scaloni added: "I don't know what else to say about Messi, it's very difficult. You have no words left to describe him. Everything he generates is unique and it's a pleasure to have him in this group. I only have words of thanks to him. It's a pleasure to see him."