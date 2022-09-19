Messi reports for Argentina duty in Miami ahead of pre-World Cup friendlies

Lionel Messi has flown out to join his Argentina team-mates for two World Cup warm-up games in the United States.

Messi arrives in Florida

Argentina will train at Inter Miami

Messi to face Honduras and Jamaica

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward has landed in Florida along with Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Nicolas Tagliafico to link up with the Argentina squad for two pre-World Cup friendlies. Lionel Scaloni will look to fine-tune his preparations for the 2022 World Cup with the warm-up games against Jamaica and Honduras.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina will prepare for both games at Inter Miami's training session. The Albiceleste's first fixture is against Honduras on September 23 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Argentina will then head to New Jersey to take on Jamaica at the Red Bull Arena on September 27.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi has been in strong form for PSG this season after a tough first campaign following his move from Barcelona. The attacker has six goals and eight assists already and looks to be heading into what will surely be his final World Cup in great shape. Argentina will be one of the favorites for the trophy following their Copa America success in 2021.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS: .

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Messi's goal against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League saw him edge past Cristiano Ronaldo and become the first player to score against 39 different teams in Europe's top competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The forward will head back to PSG after the international break with the team's first game against Nice on October 1.