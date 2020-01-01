Messi or Ronaldo? Klopp picks Barcelona star ahead of 'perfect' rival

While the Portuguese international is close to perfection, the Reds manager prefers the Barcelona magician

manager Jurgen Klopp prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, even though he said the star was close to a "perfect player".

great Messi and Ronaldo are widely considered two of the greatest players of all-time, although just who is better continues to be debated .

While Klopp prefers Messi, the German paid tribute to both for their era of dominance, which has seen them win 11 of the past 12 Ballons d'Or.

Klopp lauded Ronaldo's physical build, but said Messi was able to produce his magic while making it look so easy.

"For me Messi, but I couldn't admire Ronaldo more than I do already," Klopp told YouTube channel freekickerz.

"The explanation is the following. We've played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend.

"But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on. If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo's height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn't be any better.

"And on the other side there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player.

"It's really difficult therefore, but what both have in common is that both have left their footprints for such a long time.

"There are also some younger players who have a similar potential, but to do that over this time period is even more incredible."

In an earlier interview, Klopp was asked which former Liverpool player he would sign if he bring a legend back to the club in their peak.

The 52-year-old revealed that he would choose Steven Gerrard - but he jested the former skipper wouldn't be an automatic selection.

"Stevie, that's easy! But he'd have to fight for his place," Klopp told BT Sport .

"The funny thing is we have lived for four-and-a-half years in the same town and I've never seen him before.

"Since the lockdown, I've seen him six or seven times. I go for a dog walk or a run or whatever, and he has a walk with the family, so we've seen each other more often than all the time together before!"