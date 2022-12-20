Messi beats an egg! Argentina talisman obliterates world record for most-liked Instagram post with World Cup win photo

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has set yet another record with a post on Instagram after winning the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Messi posts after World Cup win

Racks up 63m likes

Beats record held by egg

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi finally achieved his World Cup dream on Sunday by winning the tournament with Argentina. The captain then proceeded to make more history off the pitch. The forward posted a photo on Instagram holding the trophy aloft which has so far racked up more than 63 million likes, becoming the most-liked post ever on the platform. The previous record was famously held by an egg which totalled around 56 million likes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's post was not the only social media record the captain smashed in Qatar. The 35-year-old also broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most-liked Instagram post by a sportsperson, which was an image of the two players engaged in a game of chess before the tournament. Ronaldo's post received a mere 42 million likes.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The captain is currently celebrating Argentina's World Cup win in Buenos Aires but will then return to club side Paris Saint-Germain.