Messi misfortune continues as PSG forward hits the woodwork for the 10th time this season in Troyes draw

Lionel Messi's misfortune at Paris Saint-Germain continued in their draw against Troyes as the forward hit a remarkable milestone.

Troyes battled back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw at Parc des Princes on Sunday, with goals from Ike Ugbo and Florian Tardieu cancelling out early efforts from Marquinhos and Neymar.

Messi extended his recent scoreless run to three games, but not for the want of trying, as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struck the woodwork twice on a frustrating night for the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions.

How many times has Messi hit the woodwork in 2021-22?

Messi has only managed to score four goals in his debut season in Ligue 1, albeit while also recording 13 assists and hitting the upright on numerous occasions.

After being denied by the post and bar against Troyes, Messi has now struck the woodwork 10 times in 2021-22, more than any other player since the beginning of Opta statistics for the competition back in 2006-07.

10 - Lionel Messi has hit ten times the woodwork with Paris in Ligue 1 2021-22. Since Opta began to collect this data (2006-07), no other player has done it more in the same top-flight season. Curse. #PSGESTAC pic.twitter.com/HbPGuAnuxv — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 8, 2022

What did Pochettino say about the 2-2 draw?

Mauricio Pochettino wasn't unhappy with Messi and the rest of his PSG attack after the game, however, with it his belief that individual mistakes at the back proved to be more costly than their missed chances.

"I think we had a good game," the head coach told Amazon Prime Video. "We made two mistakes, that's why we didn't win. We dominated the game, we had chances but those two mistakes cost us the three points."

PSG will now look forward to a trip to Montpellier before lifting the Ligue 1 trophy at Parc des Princes after a clash with Metz on the final day of the season.

