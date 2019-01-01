Messi left out of Barcelona squad for Huesca ahead of Man Utd clash

Ernesto Valverde has decided to leave out a host of high-profile names this weekend as the club look towards their Champions League clash on Tuesday

manager Ernesto Valverde has named a weakened 18-man squad for this weekend's clash against .

The Catalan club travel to El Alcoraz on Saturday to take on Francisco's men as they look to maintain their 11-point gap at the top of the table over .

Valverde has decided to leave Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at home in Barcelona in order to rest up ahead of their clash against on Tuesday.

Ivan Rakitic is also absent from the squad with a fever, while Sergio Roberto will miss out as well due to a muscle problem in his left leg.

Adding to that, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique are also set to miss the clash against Huesca as they are both suspended.

Barcelona currently hold a slim 1-0 aggregate lead over the Red Devils in the Champions League following their quarter-final first-leg encounter on Wednesday.

It's for that reason that Valverde has opted to leave his star players at home to ensure they are fully fit and ready to complete the job against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men next week.

The club pulled off a famous comeback victory over in the previous round of the competition, and Valverde is wary of the threat they pose away from home.

However, there are still some star names present within the Barcelona squad to face Huesca with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho both included.

No. 1 goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is also in the squad despite playing every La Liga fixture this season over Jasper Cillessen, however, he could still be benched in favour of the international.

Article continues below

Riqui Puig is included as the 19-year-old still looks for his first start in a Barca shirt following on from his 35-minute cameo in the earlier this season as a substitute.

There is also room for fellow hot prospect Moussa Wague who is also looking for his debut for the Camp Nou club following on from 17 appearances for the B team this season.

Full squad: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Todibo, Coutinho, Arthur, Dembele, Cillessen, Malcom, Lenglet, Murillo, Jordi Alba, Prince, Alena, Vidal, Umtiti, Riqui Puig, Abel Ruiz, Wague.