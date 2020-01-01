‘Messi is the only person you can't compare’ – Avila would welcome future Barcelona move

The Osasuna forward was linked with the Blaugrana prior to picking up an unfortunate injury and admits he is hoping to link up with an Argentina icon

superstar Lionel Messi is “the only person you can’t compare”, says Chimy Avila, with the Osasuna forward still hoping to be given the chance to link up with a fellow Argentine at some stage.

During the Blaugrana’s search for an emergency striker deal, the sights of those at Camp Nou drifted towards a number of rivals.

Martin Braithwaite was eventually snapped up as cover for the injured Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez, but Avila was said to be in the frame at one point.

He then suffered an unfortunate knee injury which forced him under the knife, but the 26-year-old hopes a window of opportunity has not completely passed him by, with the Rosario native still eager to play alongside a fellow countryman that he considers to be the best of all time.

"Any player would like to play with Messi, or have a coach like [ boss] Cholo Simeone," Avila told Marca.

"Messi is the only person you can't compare. I always say Messi because [Diego] Maradona I only saw on video and I've played against Messi."

While hoping that interest from Barca will be rekindled, Avila’s focus in the present is locked on returning to full fitness.

La Liga clubs are currently waiting on a date to be set for the resumption of competitive action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Avila remains some way off a return, but he is eager to get back onto the field as soon as possible and continue to prove his worth.

He added on his recovery programme: "After a while I finished the exercises, trying to get through the days and I'm happy with the progress of the injury.

"I'm very happy at Osasuna, I hope to recover and play. One hopes to do things in the best way possible to return the love and affection the fans have shown me.

"The first thing is to get my knee back. I have a three-year contract.

"Who would not like to play in Atletico, Barcelona, ​​ or Seville, but today I am an Osasuna player.

“Everything has its process, you have to comply with the club that pays you, no one has their fate marked out."