Messi announces plans to invest in Silicon Valley start-up ahead of World Cup as Argentina star aims for 'positive impact on the world'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina icon is 35 years of age and beginning to piece together plans for when a historic playing career comes to a close. His Messi Group company has joined forces with industry experts Razmig Hovaghimian and Michael Marquez in a Play Time partnership that will act as a vehicle for the South American superstar’s investments in sports, media and technology around the world.

WHAT THEY SAID: With Play Time – that will be headquartered in San Francisco – revealing that they have a still-stealth-mode games studio called Matchday.com ready to launch ahead of the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, Messi has said of expanding his business interests away from the football field: “I am excited to extend our roots into Silicon Valley, and I am thrilled that Play Time will collaborate with daring entrepreneurs from all over the world. I hope that through its success Play Time will help many people and have a positive impact on the world. I trust in the team and our partners to achieve our objectives.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Play Time has also revealed that it will be investing in AC Momento, a football culture marketplace that auctions match-worn shirts sourced from leading clubs and players.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is very much focused on his playing commitments for now as PSG look to chase down Ligue 1 and Champions League titles, while Argentina are readying themselves for another shot at global glory in November.