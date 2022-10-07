Messi injury blow for PSG as Argentine superstar nurses calf niggle

Lionel Messi will sit out Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 clash with Reims on Saturday, the defending French champions have confirmed.

Picked up a knock in Champions League

Had to be replaced against Benfica

Will undergo more tests on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was forced off in the Champions League tie with Benfica on Wednesday after picking up a knock. He had opened the scoring in that contest with another wonderfully-taken finish, but will find himself stuck on the sidelines when PSG return to domestic action.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was replaced nine minutes from the end of a European outing in Portugal, with it clear that he was in no position to continue.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Christophe Galtier told reporters at the end of a 1-1 draw at Estadio da Luz: “Leo came out tired. He signalled to us a minute or two before his replacement.”

WHAT THEY SAID: PSG have announced in an injury update on the club’s official website that Messi will play no part against Reims. They say the mercurial Argentine has “remained in treatment after reassuring examinations” and will undergo further medical tests on Sunday. Manager Galtier said he would be "rested" in his press conference.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG are due to face Benfica again on Tuesday when playing host to the Portuguese outfit at Parc des Princes, while they will hope to have Messi back in contention for a meeting with arch-rivals Marseille on October 16.